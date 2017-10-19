Road closures for Georgia Dome implosion on Nov. 20 - CBS46 News

Road closures for Georgia Dome implosion on Nov. 20

Crews are tearing apart the Georgia Dome piece by piece. Much of the demolition has been on the inside of the stadium, but the entire structure will be imploded at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 20.

Although it's been part of Atlanta's skyline for the last 25 years, the Georgia Dome will come down in a matter of seconds.

The company behind the implosion is the Adamo Group out of Detroit. They've demolished a number of large structures in Michigan, but this will be an extremely challenging project, according to a report by the Georgia World Congress Center.

The Dome is surrounded on all four sides, including the new $1.5 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium to its south. The Dome sits just 86 ft. away.

Roads around the dome will be closed from 5:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Nov. 20. The following roads and intersections will be closed: 

  • Andrew Young International Blvd from Phillips Drive to Centennial Pkwy NW
  • Phillips Drive from Centennial Pkwy NW to Andrew Young International Blvd NW
  • Magnum St NW from MLK Jr Drive to Marietta St NW
  • Northside Drive from MLK Drive NW to Joseph E Boone Blvd NW
  • Maple St NW from MLK Drive NW to Northside Drive NW
  • Electric Ave NW from Maple St NW to Spencer St NW
  • Postell Street NW from Maple St NW to Rhodes St NW
  • Rhodes St NW from Electric Ave NW to Northside Drive NW
  • Magnolia St NW from Electric St NW to Northside Drive NW
  • Thurmond St NW from Electric Ave NW to Northside Drive NW

