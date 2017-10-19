Teacher who told students they couldn't wear Trump shirts says she fears for her life

Remember the "Make America Great Again" T-shirt controversy at a Cherokee County school? The teacher at the center of the Trump shirt flap says she fears for her life.

The decision was unanimous as the school board voted to accept the resignation of the River Ridge High School math teacher who told students in her classroom they couldn't wear the pro-Trump shirts.

The Cherokee County School Board vote was 7-0, so now Lyn Oletsky is no longer employed at the school.

Her telling the students they couldn't wear the shirts led to heated protests in the community and ultimately an apology by the school district, stating that Oletsky's actions were wrong and that the shirts were not a violation of the dress code.

At Thursday's meeting, CBS46 spoke with people on both sides of the issue, including one of the students wearing the Trump shirt.

"I love my President, I love my country and I don't think it's racist at all," says the student. "If I thought it was racist, I would not wear it."

"I'm shocked to find that people are allowed to drag around their first amendment rights over the common decency to others in the classroom," says a parent. "She very calmly and quietly asked them to turn the shirts wrong side out because they're offensive to some people."

CBS46 reached out to Oletsky, who sent the following statement:

"After attacks on my character and threats on my life, I have made the decision to resign from my teaching position at River Ridge High School. While in hindsight I would have handled the situation differently, the outcry over this incident has been disproportionate to the event itself."

