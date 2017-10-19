Electric vehicle parking spots required at new buildings in Atlanta under proposed ordinance

If you ever get a check in the mail from a lender offering to help pay your bills, do not cash it! What most people don't realize is that if you cash the check, you are agreeing to a high-interest loan.More >
If you ever get a check in the mail from a lender offering to help pay your bills, do not cash it! What most people don't realize is that if you cash the check, you are agreeing to a high-interest loan.More >
Georgia ranks second in the nation when it comes to the number of electric and hybrid vehicles on the roads, but if you drive an electric vehicle you know it can sometimes be a challenge to find somewhere to plug in if you're not at home.More >
Georgia ranks second in the nation when it comes to the number of electric and hybrid vehicles on the roads, but if you drive an electric vehicle you know it can sometimes be a challenge to find somewhere to plug in if you're not at home.More >
Crews are tearing apart the Georgia Dome piece by piece. Much of the demolition has been on the inside of the stadium, but the entire structure will be imploded at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 20.More >
Crews are tearing apart the Georgia Dome piece by piece. Much of the demolition has been on the inside of the stadium, but the entire structure will be imploded at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 20.More >
Police say they're looking for the suspect who shot a store owner in Atlanta.More >
Police say they're looking for the suspect who shot a store owner in Atlanta.More >
The National Rifle Association has launched a new insurance program for people who shoot someone.More >
The National Rifle Association has launched a new insurance program for people who shoot someone.More >
A New Jersey woman who thought her dog was dead recently learned the animal had been living with an employee at a veterinary clinic where she took him to get euthanized five months prior.More >
A New Jersey woman who thought her dog was dead recently learned the animal had been living with an employee at a veterinary clinic where she took him to get euthanized five months prior.More >
Authorities say they have charged a man with murder after he gave a 3-year-old boy a gun and told him to chase the victim around the yard of a South Carolina home.More >
Authorities say they have charged a man with murder after he gave a 3-year-old boy a gun and told him to chase the victim around the yard of a South Carolina home.More >
The Georgia Dept. of Transportation has confirmed a loose tire fell off a truck heading northbound and bounced across the highway into traffic heading southbound, striking another vehicle and killing the driver.More >
The Georgia Dept. of Transportation has confirmed a loose tire fell off a truck heading northbound and bounced across the highway into traffic heading southbound, striking another vehicle and killing the driver.More >
We could learn on Thursday the source of a mysterious illness that’s made dozens of students sick at Georgia Tech.More >
We could learn on Thursday the source of a mysterious illness that’s made dozens of students sick at Georgia Tech.More >
A Cherokee County teacher who asked students to leave her class because they were wearing pro-Donald Trump shirts has resigned.More >
A Cherokee County teacher who asked students to leave her class because they were wearing pro-Donald Trump shirts has resigned.More >