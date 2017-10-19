Electric vehicle parking spots required at new buildings in Atlanta under proposed ordinance

Georgia ranks second in the nation when it comes to the number of electric and hybrid vehicles on the roads, but if you drive an electric vehicle you know it can sometimes be a challenge to find somewhere to plug in if you're not at home.

However, if one Atlanta city councilwoman has her way, that's about to change.

This week, Atlanta City Councilwoman Keisha Lance Bottoms proposed a new EV-ready ordinance that would require that all new buildings in city (both commercial and single-family developments) accommodate electric vehicles.

“We want to make sure that we make it easy as a city for people to charge up and encourage more people to buy them,” Bottoms explained.

Under the ordinance, one of every five parking spaces in new commercial parking decks must be "EV-ready."

“People are very concerned about having access to the charging when they need it,” Anne Blair, President of the EV Club of the South, told CBS46.

“I think it is good business. I think it makes perfect sense,” argued electric vehicle owner Alan Shedd.

“It is about moving us in the direction of being a more sustainable city,” Bottoms added.

Drivers who park gasoline-powered vehicles in EV-only spots would be fined $35. Repeat offenders could have their vehicle booted, or towed. Fines collected would be invested in adding more EV chargers.

The new ordinance would not require existing buildings to add EV parking spots.

