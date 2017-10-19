Mom, 1-year-old son's limbs severed after attempting to crawl under train

A New Jersey woman who thought her dog was dead recently learned the animal had been living with an employee at a veterinary clinic where she took him to get euthanized five months prior.More >
Authorities say they have charged a man with murder after he gave a 3-year-old boy a gun and told him to chase the victim around the yard of a South Carolina home.More >
The Georgia Dept. of Transportation has confirmed a loose tire fell off a truck heading northbound and bounced across the highway into traffic heading southbound, striking another vehicle and killing the driver.More >
We could learn on Thursday the source of a mysterious illness that’s made dozens of students sick at Georgia Tech.More >
A Cherokee County teacher who asked students to leave her class because they were wearing pro-Donald Trump shirts has resigned.More >
