Passerby finds dead man in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

Police say a man was found dead in Cobb County late Thursday after what appeared to be a shooting.

The man was found by a citizen around 9 p.m. off Austell Road near Calloway Road, according to a spokesperson with the Cobb County Police Department. 

Police say there are no suspects at this time. The name of the victim was also not released. 

