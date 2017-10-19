Passerby finds dead man in Cobb County

Police say a man was found dead in Cobb County late Thursday after what appeared to be a shooting.

The man was found by a citizen around 9 p.m. off Austell Road near Calloway Road, according to a spokesperson with the Cobb County Police Department.

Police say there are no suspects at this time. The name of the victim was also not released.

