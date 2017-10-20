Police continue to search for suspect after domestic dispute, officer involved incident in Fulton Co.

The search is on for a gunman who was shot by a Fulton County deputy on Thursday.

Three law enforcement agencies are involved in this investigation, including the Atlanta Police Dept.

Officers were called to respond to a fight between a man and his girlfriend around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. Officers received reports of a woman who jumped out of her boyfriend's car in Northwest Atlanta near the intersection of Joseph E. Lowery and Joseph E. Boone.

The woman said her boyfriend had a gun and was trying to kill her. She flagged down a random car and jumped in with the boyfriend following behind in another car.

They ended up at a convenience store on Northside Drive, and that's when an off-duty Fulton County Sheriff's deputy happened to encounter the situation.

Read more:

Police: Woman flees from car after fight with boyfriend

According to a spokeswoman for the GBI, he deputy ordered the man to drop his weapon. When he wouldn't, the deputy fired his weapon. The boyfriend fled the scene, apparently dodging the bullets.

A customer at the convenience store witnessed the aftermath and said he was able to piece together regarding what prompted all of this.

"A girl jumped out of the trunk screaming for help, ran over and jumped in another vehicle," said Anthony Welch. "That's when the sheriff pulled up, and that's when the gunfire started."

Authorities are trying to locate the armed man who took off running. The woman was taken to the hospital with a head injury. She is expected to recover.

The GBI has taken over the shooting investigation.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.