Police continue to search for suspect after domestic dispute, officer involved incident in Fulton Co.

The search is on for a gunman who was shot at by a Fulton County deputy on Thursday.More >
The search is on for a gunman who was shot at by a Fulton County deputy on Thursday.More >
Police say a man was found dead in Cobb County late Thursday after what appeared to be a shooting.More >
Police say a man was found dead in Cobb County late Thursday after what appeared to be a shooting.More >
Police say their own detention officer was arrested after she allegedly smuggled methamphetamine into the Habersham County Detention Center.More >
Police say their own detention officer was arrested after she allegedly smuggled methamphetamine into the Habersham County Detention Center.More >
Police say they're looking for the suspect who shot a store owner in Atlanta.More >
Police say they're looking for the suspect who shot a store owner in Atlanta.More >
Law enforcement in Forsyth County say the Narcotics Unit has made more than 125 arrests this year alone for possession with intent or trafficking of narcotics.More >
Law enforcement in Forsyth County say the Narcotics Unit has made more than 125 arrests this year alone for possession with intent or trafficking of narcotics.More >
Police say a mom and her 1-year-old son had limbs severed after she tried to crawl under a train with the child.More >
Police say a mom and her 1-year-old son had limbs severed after she tried to crawl under a train with the child.More >
Crews are tearing apart the Georgia Dome piece by piece. Much of the demolition has been on the inside of the stadium, but the entire structure will be imploded at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 20.More >
Crews are tearing apart the Georgia Dome piece by piece. Much of the demolition has been on the inside of the stadium, but the entire structure will be imploded at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 20.More >
We could learn on Thursday the source of a mysterious illness that’s made dozens of students sick at Georgia Tech.More >
We could learn on Thursday the source of a mysterious illness that’s made dozens of students sick at Georgia Tech.More >
Remember the "Make America Great Again" T-shirt controversy at a Cherokee County school? The teacher at the center of the Trump shirt flap says she fears for her life.More >
Remember the "Make America Great Again" T-shirt controversy at a Cherokee County school? The teacher at the center of the Trump shirt flap says she fears for her life.More >
Police say a man was found dead in Cobb County late Thursday after what appeared to be a shooting.More >
Police say a man was found dead in Cobb County late Thursday after what appeared to be a shooting.More >