Police search for armed man who dodged deputy's bullet

The search continues Friday morning for an armed man who escaped a sheriff's deputy's gunfire as the deputy intervened in the man's fight with his girlfriend.More >
The search continues Friday morning for an armed man who escaped a sheriff's deputy's gunfire as the deputy intervened in the man's fight with his girlfriend.More >
Police say a man was found dead in Cobb County late Thursday after what appeared to be a shooting.More >
Police say a man was found dead in Cobb County late Thursday after what appeared to be a shooting.More >
Police say their own detention officer was arrested after she allegedly smuggled methamphetamine into the Habersham County Detention Center.More >
Police say their own detention officer was arrested after she allegedly smuggled methamphetamine into the Habersham County Detention Center.More >
Police say they're looking for the suspect who shot a store owner in Atlanta.More >
Police say they're looking for the suspect who shot a store owner in Atlanta.More >
Law enforcement in Forsyth County say the Narcotics Unit has made more than 125 arrests this year alone for possession with intent or trafficking of narcotics.More >
Law enforcement in Forsyth County say the Narcotics Unit has made more than 125 arrests this year alone for possession with intent or trafficking of narcotics.More >
Police say a mom and her 1-year-old son had limbs severed after she tried to crawl under a train with the child.More >
Police say a mom and her 1-year-old son had limbs severed after she tried to crawl under a train with the child.More >
Crews are tearing apart the Georgia Dome piece by piece. Much of the demolition has been on the inside of the stadium, but the entire structure will be imploded at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 20.More >
Crews are tearing apart the Georgia Dome piece by piece. Much of the demolition has been on the inside of the stadium, but the entire structure will be imploded at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 20.More >
We could learn on Thursday the source of a mysterious illness that’s made dozens of students sick at Georgia Tech.More >
We could learn on Thursday the source of a mysterious illness that’s made dozens of students sick at Georgia Tech.More >
A woman who claims a public school teacher choked her daughter while disciplining her has been charged with following the teacher after school, hitting her with a brick and then pulling her from her car and beating her.More >
A woman who claims a public school teacher choked her daughter while disciplining her has been charged with following the teacher after school, hitting her with a brick and then pulling her from her car and beating her.More >
Police say a man was found dead in Cobb County late Thursday after what appeared to be a shooting.More >
Police say a man was found dead in Cobb County late Thursday after what appeared to be a shooting.More >