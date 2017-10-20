Police search for armed man who dodged deputy's bullet

The search continues Friday morning for an armed man who escaped a sheriff's deputy's gunfire as the deputy intervened in the man's fight with his girlfriend.

The situation began to unfold at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday when officers got a call about a fight between a man and his girlfriend at the intersection of Joseph E. Boone and Joseph E Lowery boulevards. The woman had jumped out of her boyfriend's car and had flagged down a random driver, jumping into his car, saying her boyfriend had a gun and was trying to kill her.

According to Atlanta police, the boyfriend followed behind in his car.

At some point, the boyfriend pulled into the parking lot of a convenient store a few blocks away on Northside Drive.

Surveillance video shows the suspect getting out of a Nissan Altima and walking into the store. Soon afterward, a deputy with the Fulton County Sheriff's Office pulls behind the Nissan, blocking it in. Surveillance video then shows the man walking out of the store. He apparently sees the deputy and walks the other way.

What happened next was off camera.

According to a GBI spokeswoman, the deputy approached the man and ordered him to drop his gun. He did not obey the deputy's commands, and the deputy fired a shot, missing the suspect. The man took off running, escaping capture.

A customer at the convenience store witnessed the aftermath.

“They had the police everywhere doing their search," said Anthony Welch. "They had guns out, real big guns.”

The suspect's girlfriend was taken to the hospital with a head injury. She is expected to recover.

The GBI has taken over the shooting investigation.

