Police: Burglars steal car keys from homes, return at night to steal cars

Three burglars were taken into custody by the Clayton County Sheriff's Office after they broke into homes and stole personal property, including two vehicles.

Police say the burglars stole a 2017 Cadillac and a 2001 GMC truck in Riverdale.

One of the vehicles was located in a neighborhood near Church Street. The other vehicle was found in the Villages on the River Apartments located on Church Street in Riverdale.

Authorities observed the GMC truck for hours and waited for a suspect to appear. Nineteen-year-old Marcus Jerod Smith along with two male juveniles came out and drove away in the truck.

All three suspects were taken into custody. The items from the burglaries were located inside the truck.

