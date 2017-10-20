Missing man found shot to death in Dekalb Co.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the body of a missing man was found on Friday.

Sergio Ulysses Collins, 27, was found shot to death in DeKalb County. He was reported missing on Oct. 17. Officials believe he was shot to death somewhere in Northwest Atlanta on Oct. 17.

Investigators are working to gather more information and find a suspect.

