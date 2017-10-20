Hit-and-run suspect arrested, charged with homicide - CBS46 News

Hit-and-run suspect arrested, charged with homicide

By WGCL Digital Team
DAWSON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

Authorities have arrested a woman they said is responsible for a hit-and-run crash that killed an elderly man on October 9.

Sherri Lynn Jennings, 44, struck Bobby Eugene Wells as he attempted to walk across Dawson Forest Road from Chestatee Worship Center towards Pinewood Trail in Dawson County. Wells was 80-years-old.

Lynn's vehicle was located by investigators at an address inside Forsyth County on October 18. Her charges include:

  • Homicide by vehicle first degree

  • Failure to report an accident

  • Failure to maintain lane 

  • Hit and run 

