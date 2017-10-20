Hit-and-run suspect arrested, charged with homicide

Authorities have arrested a woman they said is responsible for a hit-and-run crash that killed an elderly man on October 9.

Sherri Lynn Jennings, 44, struck Bobby Eugene Wells as he attempted to walk across Dawson Forest Road from Chestatee Worship Center towards Pinewood Trail in Dawson County. Wells was 80-years-old.

Lynn's vehicle was located by investigators at an address inside Forsyth County on October 18. Her charges include:

Homicide by vehicle first degree

Failure to report an accident

Failure to maintain lane

Hit and run

