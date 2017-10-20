Petland responds to recent story regarding sick puppy

Police say a mom and her 1-year-old son had limbs severed after she tried to crawl under a train with the child.More >
Police say a mom and her 1-year-old son had limbs severed after she tried to crawl under a train with the child.More >
A woman who claims a public school teacher choked her daughter while disciplining her has been charged with following the teacher after school, hitting her with a brick and then pulling her from her car and beating her.More >
A woman who claims a public school teacher choked her daughter while disciplining her has been charged with following the teacher after school, hitting her with a brick and then pulling her from her car and beating her.More >
Authorities have arrested a woman they said is responsible for a hit-and-run crash that killed an elderly man on October 9.More >
Authorities have arrested a woman they said is responsible for a hit-and-run crash that killed an elderly man on October 9.More >
We could learn on Thursday the source of a mysterious illness that’s made dozens of students sick at Georgia Tech.More >
We could learn on Thursday the source of a mysterious illness that’s made dozens of students sick at Georgia Tech.More >
Natasha De Alencar was sitting at home after a trip to Walmart in April when a phone rang. It was President Donald Trump, and he wanted to talk about her husband.More >
Natasha De Alencar was sitting at home after a trip to Walmart in April when a phone rang. It was President Donald Trump, and he wanted to talk about her husband.More >