Longer school days continue in DeKalb Co.

District officials say students will continue to be in school for an extended 20-minutes in DeKalb County Schools to make up for lost instructional time through Nov. 30.

Students will not have the 20-minute extension Oct. 31, but all DCSD schools will remain open Nov. 7 to ensure students do not miss out on vital lessons.

Schools will be closed for Thanksgiving Holiday break Nov. 20-24.

Winter Break will remain as originally scheduled.

DCSD Superintendent and Ceo Dr. R. Stephen Green said a cross section of parents, teachers, principals, teacher organizations, parent-teacher organizations, parent council groups, and school council members were surveyed while determining a plan to make up classroom time.

“The result was an arrangement that enables our schools to regain a major portion of the lost time needed for achievement,” said Green in a press release. “Extending the school day with this schedule is the least disruptive for all parties.”

Schools were closed for four days when Tropical Storm Irma battered the county on Sept. 11.

District officials will continue to keep the community abreast of schedule changes and impacts of transportation, after school programs, and athletics through the district page at www.dekalbschoolsga.org.

