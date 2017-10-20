Trucker arrested for California bus crash that killed 13

The driver of a big-rig charged in a California bus crash that killed 13 people last year has been arrested.

The Riverside County district attorney's office says 51-year-old Bruce Guilford was arrested Thursday in Georgia by a U.S. Marshals Service task force.

He was charged a day earlier with vehicular manslaughter and reckless driving.

It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.

Guilford's tractor-trailer had stopped for construction work on Interstate 10 in the Palm Springs area last Oct. 23 but prosecutors say he failed to move when the road reopened.

A bus carrying passengers from a desert casino back to Los Angeles rear-ended the truck, killing 13 on board and injuring 29.

Prosecutors say Guilford had fallen asleep after sleeping only seven hours in the 24 hours before the crash.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.