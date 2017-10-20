From artists to a comedian, a lawyer and a teacher – a group of disabled professionals will take center stage Oct. 28 to educate and inspire others with disabilities about the broad range of professional opportunities available.

The Disability Career Day is sponsored by Abel2, a nonprofit which provides artistic enhancement and job opportunities for people with disabilities.

The career day is free, and will be held at Graves Elementary School.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.