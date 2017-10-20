Has political machines ended in Atlanta?

From the grill, to the salad bar, to the main kitchen, Georgia Tech’s dining hall passed its inspection with flying colors.More >
Political machines either lend a firm hand or a strong arm to local races and Atlanta has a legendary machine. But has that changed?More >
If you ever get a check in the mail from a lender offering to help pay your bills, do not cash it! What most people don't realize is that if you cash the check, you are agreeing to a high-interest loan.More >
Georgia ranks second in the nation when it comes to the number of electric and hybrid vehicles on the roads, but if you drive an electric vehicle you know it can sometimes be a challenge to find somewhere to plug in if you're not at home.More >
Crews are tearing apart the Georgia Dome piece by piece. Much of the demolition has been on the inside of the stadium, but the entire structure will be imploded at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 20.More >
Police say a mom and her 1-year-old son had limbs severed after she tried to crawl under a train with the child.More >
A woman who claims a public school teacher choked her daughter while disciplining her has been charged with following the teacher after school, hitting her with a brick and then pulling her from her car and beating her.More >
Authorities have arrested a woman they said is responsible for a hit-and-run crash that killed an elderly man on October 9.More >
We could learn on Thursday the source of a mysterious illness that’s made dozens of students sick at Georgia Tech.More >
Natasha De Alencar was sitting at home after a trip to Walmart in April when a phone rang. It was President Donald Trump, and he wanted to talk about her husband.More >
Political machines either lend a firm hand or a strong arm to local races and Atlanta has a legendary machine. But has that changed?More >
The Atlanta mayor's race has been all talk up until now, but with early voting in its fourth day, it's all about the "Get Out The Vote" effort.More >
Mayoral candidate Peter Aman says somebody recently made overtures to him that they would contribute campaign money if he remembers who his friends are once he gets into office.More >
In less than a month citizens of Atlanta will take to the polls to elect their next mayor, but before then, 12 candidates continue to pound the pavement in hopes of solidifying more votes.More >
Early voters in Conyers are casting their ballots for mayor with new voting machines. While some say the paper feature can help with security, others say not so fast.More >
Former Atlanta mayor Shirley Franklin says she will not officially endorse anyone in the current mayor's race, adding that she almost ran herself.More >
Atlanta's mayoral race between front-runner Mary Norwood and Keisha Lance Bottoms is heating up. Both candidates have launched vicious attacks at the other, but are they working?More >
Six University of Georgia professors have filed a lawsuit against Governor Nathan Deal claiming the new campus carry bill is unconstitutional.More >
The bribery scandal at Atlanta City Hall could have a profound impact on this year's mayoral election.More >
It appears a series of expensive charter flights are quickly catching up with President Trump's Health and Human Services Secretary.More >
