'Kennesaw Five' cheerleaders to kneel for national anthem again Saturday, but out of sight

Kennesaw State football plays again Saturday night and they do so with a cloud hanging over the school in the wake of the First Amendment kneeling scandal.

One of the Kennesaw Five, the cheerleaders at the center of all this, tells CBS46 the women do plan to kneel, but it will be in the tunnel out of public view.

The university has yet to change their stance to keep the woman hidden.

Meanwhile, the Board of Regents has launched an investigation into how the school handled this, including questionable conversations between the school's president and a local lawmaker and sheriff, who pressured him to side against the women and their right to take a knee.

A number of schools, including some in Georgia, conferenced to talk to student athletes about how to avoid the conflict KSU is embroiled in.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.