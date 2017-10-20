Mom not satisfied with response from school district over Civil War activity

The mother of a Cobb County student is battling the school district over a civil war dress up day.

The woman won one battle, but is fighting the war.

The second largest school district in the state has conceded to end Civil War Day at an elementary school, but Dr. Corrie Davis wants it ended in all of Cobb County schools.

Dr. Davis is the director of education and has done much research on diversity. She works for a major university in metro Atlanta so when her 10-year-old son told her about Civil War Day at school, she was outraged and hurt.

"They created a sense where students learned about oppression through costuming. It became a problem for my son because one of the students said he was a plantation owner and my son was his slave," says Dr. Davis.

Part of the letter Dr. Davis received from Cobb County's assistant superintendent says the letter will "record out understandings of communication regarding the Civil War dress up activity at Big Shanty Elementary School. I am doing so at the request of Superintendent Chris Ragsdale, who wishes to provide you with the Cobb County School District's assurance and commitment there will no longer be a student dress up activity at Big Shanty Elementary School related to the Civil War."

"I was heartbroken to be honest. I really thought this would be over. I felt the letter would have said, I'm sorry this happened to you, I'm sorry your family and son was subjected to this racial matter," says Dr. Davis.

Dr. Davis wants the exercise to halt at all Cobb County elementary schools. She has also asked that the principal receive training, professional development and anti-bias and diversity training. She is also asking that someone from outside the district talk to the children who have been hurt and traumatized like her son.

