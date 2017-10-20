Mom not satisfied with response from school district over Civil War activity

The mother of a Cobb County student is battling the school district over a Civil War dress up day. The woman won one battle, but is fighting the war.More >
Kennesaw State football plays again Saturday night and they do so with a cloud hanging over the school in the wake of the First Amendment kneeling scandal.More >
Police say a man was found dead in Cobb County late Thursday after what appeared to be a shooting.More >
While new Kennesaw State University President Sam Olens was formally sworn in, a group of protesters demonstrated. Olens has been criticized for barring five cheerleaders from the field in the games that followed them kneeling during the national anthem.More >
CBS46 Investigates has obtained more than 100 pages of emails, texts and other correspondence between Kennesaw State University officials who responded to cheerleaders kneeling during the national anthem at a recent game.More >
Police say a mom and her 1-year-old son had limbs severed after she tried to crawl under a train with the child.More >
A woman who claims a public school teacher choked her daughter while disciplining her has been charged with following the teacher after school, hitting her with a brick and then pulling her from her car and beating her.More >
Authorities have arrested a woman they said is responsible for a hit-and-run crash that killed an elderly man on October 9.More >
We could learn on Thursday the source of a mysterious illness that’s made dozens of students sick at Georgia Tech.More >
Natasha De Alencar was sitting at home after a trip to Walmart in April when a phone rang. It was President Donald Trump, and he wanted to talk about her husband.More >
