Georgia State Rep asks if people with HIV should be quarantined

State Rep. Betty Price questioned if people infected with HIV should be quarantined.More >
State Rep. Betty Price questioned if people infected with HIV should be quarantined.More >
From the grill, to the salad bar, to the main kitchen, Georgia Tech’s dining hall passed its inspection with flying colors.More >
From the grill, to the salad bar, to the main kitchen, Georgia Tech’s dining hall passed its inspection with flying colors.More >
Political machines either lend a firm hand or a strong arm to local races and Atlanta has a legendary machine. But has that changed?More >
Political machines either lend a firm hand or a strong arm to local races and Atlanta has a legendary machine. But has that changed?More >
If you ever get a check in the mail from a lender offering to help pay your bills, do not cash it! What most people don't realize is that if you cash the check, you are agreeing to a high-interest loan.More >
If you ever get a check in the mail from a lender offering to help pay your bills, do not cash it! What most people don't realize is that if you cash the check, you are agreeing to a high-interest loan.More >
Georgia ranks second in the nation when it comes to the number of electric and hybrid vehicles on the roads, but if you drive an electric vehicle you know it can sometimes be a challenge to find somewhere to plug in if you're not at home.More >
Georgia ranks second in the nation when it comes to the number of electric and hybrid vehicles on the roads, but if you drive an electric vehicle you know it can sometimes be a challenge to find somewhere to plug in if you're not at home.More >
Police say a mom and her 1-year-old son had limbs severed after she tried to crawl under a train with the child.More >
Police say a mom and her 1-year-old son had limbs severed after she tried to crawl under a train with the child.More >
A woman who claims a public school teacher choked her daughter while disciplining her has been charged with following the teacher after school, hitting her with a brick and then pulling her from her car and beating her.More >
A woman who claims a public school teacher choked her daughter while disciplining her has been charged with following the teacher after school, hitting her with a brick and then pulling her from her car and beating her.More >
Authorities have arrested a woman they said is responsible for a hit-and-run crash that killed an elderly man on October 9.More >
Authorities have arrested a woman they said is responsible for a hit-and-run crash that killed an elderly man on October 9.More >
We could learn on Thursday the source of a mysterious illness that’s made dozens of students sick at Georgia Tech.More >
We could learn on Thursday the source of a mysterious illness that’s made dozens of students sick at Georgia Tech.More >
Natasha De Alencar was sitting at home after a trip to Walmart in April when a phone rang. It was President Donald Trump, and he wanted to talk about her husband.More >
Natasha De Alencar was sitting at home after a trip to Walmart in April when a phone rang. It was President Donald Trump, and he wanted to talk about her husband.More >