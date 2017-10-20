President of football club says board members illegally withdrew money

The president of the Westlake Touchdown Club said one of the board members illegally withdrew more than $16,000 from the club's bank account.

The president of the booster club has filed a civil complaint in Superior Court stating that the board's treasurer and assistant treasurer -- who happen to be husband and wife -- took thousands of dollars out of the account without board approval.

Emmanuel Avraham, president of the board, provided documentation showing that the money had been withdrawn and then distributed to eight different coaches on the football team for "summer pay," something that had come up for discussion at a prior board meeting, but according to Avraham, it was not approved.

Now he's calling on the district attorney to investigate.

It's big news for a big football program which has produced some NFL starts in Cam Newton and Adam "Pacman" Jones.

The case will now be assigned to a judge in superior court.

