Brad Clement enters not guilty plea, three years after soldier's disappearance

The man arrested in connection to the death of a missing soldier in Cobb County has entered a not guilty plea.

Brad Clement was indicted for concealing the death of another and making a false statement.

Chase Massner was last seen at a Kennesaw home in March 2014, the same home where remains of a human were found.

Police say 31-year-old Clement was the last person to see Massner before he disappeared.

