Teacher charged with battery after allegedly hitting student

An Atlanta public school teacher has been arrested and is facing charges for allegedly hitting a student at the school.

The incident happened on Thursday at Ralph Bunche Middle School on Niskey Lake Road in Atlanta.

Angela Christian was arrested and charged with battery and is currently on leave while the incident is investigated.

The child was examined by a school nurse and sent home.

No word on when Christian will appear in court.

