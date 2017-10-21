Suspects accused of breaking into more than 20 vehicles

Police are searching for two suspects accused of breaking into at least twenty vehicles inside a Coweta County subdivision on Sunday morning.

The Coweta County Sheriff's office says the two suspects are accused of making off with thousands of dollars in electronics, cash and three firearms from vehicles inside the Beaver Creek subdivision in Sharpsburg.

The suspects left the neighborhood and were seen using a stolen credit card to buy $50 worth of gas and other items at the Flash Foods gas station on Highway 34 in Newnan.

They are only described as two black males traveling in a black colored sedan vehicle.

The department is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the capture of the suspects.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

