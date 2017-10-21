Million dollar heroin operation off streets in Rockdale County

Well over a million dollars worth of heroin are off the streets in Rockdale County after deputies made a huge bust on Wednesday.

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office Surge Team busted two suspects that netted over 10 pounds or 4.89 kilograms of heroin. The department says the drugs have a street value of over $1.5 million.

Two suspects are currently in the Rockdale County Jail awaiting charges.

No word on when they're due in court.

