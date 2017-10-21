Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk held at Suntrust Park

More than 15 thousand people took over Suntrust Park on Saturday for the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk. CBS46 is a proud sponsor of the 5k, which raises money and awareness for the disease.

"I've had two episodes of breast cancer, radiation, chemo and a mastectomy," said walk participant Leslie Bishop.

Bishop is a proud survivor who was there to support others who are now in the fight.

"It actually was one of the best experiences of my life as well as being one of the most difficult experiences, just all the strength that I got from other people."

This year was the first time the 5k was held at Suntrust Park. Many there to walk for loved ones gone too soon.

"My mother passed away of cancer," said Jackie DePorres. "She actually survived breast cancer but she passed away from lung cancer so I walk every year."

CBS46's Karyn Greer was the event's emcee.

The money raised from the walk goes to breast cancer research and resources.

"Since 1989, the mortality rate has dropped 39 percent," said American Cancer Society CEO Gary Reedy. "And we’re making terrific progress from a research standpoint but we’re there are still too many women and men dying from breast cancer."

Survivors, caregivers, friends and families all joined together to let those in the fight know that they’re not alone.

"We are celebrating life here," said Beth Sprinkles Goodman, who is 10 years cancer-free. "We are celebrating what it means to support. We are celebrating that every pink penny and every pink dollar makes a difference because I am here."

Last year, Atlanta's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk raised one million dollars. Stay with CBS46 News to find out just how much is raised this year.

