KSU cheerleaders not on field for anthem during homecoming game, told not to talk to media

Five Kennesaw State University cheerleaders who took a knee during the national anthem at a previous game were not on the field for the anthem in Saturday's homecoming contest.More >
Five Kennesaw State University cheerleaders who took a knee during the national anthem at a previous game were not on the field for the anthem in Saturday's homecoming contest.More >
A Georgia woman has been arraigned on charges she stole more than $773,000 from the University of Connecticut by hacking into its vendor-payment system.More >
A Georgia woman has been arraigned on charges she stole more than $773,000 from the University of Connecticut by hacking into its vendor-payment system.More >
The man arrested in connection to the death of a missing soldier in Cobb County has been indicted.More >
The man arrested in connection to the death of a missing soldier in Cobb County has been indicted.More >
The mother of a Cobb County student is battling the school district over a Civil War dress up day. The woman won one battle, but is fighting the war.More >
The mother of a Cobb County student is battling the school district over a Civil War dress up day. The woman won one battle, but is fighting the war.More >
Kennesaw State football plays again Saturday night and they do so with a cloud hanging over the school in the wake of the First Amendment kneeling scandal.More >
Kennesaw State football plays again Saturday night and they do so with a cloud hanging over the school in the wake of the First Amendment kneeling scandal.More >
New body cam footage has been released which shows the moments after a Florida man shot and killed his mother’s friend for flirting with his imaginary girlfriend.More >
New body cam footage has been released which shows the moments after a Florida man shot and killed his mother’s friend for flirting with his imaginary girlfriend.More >
"He took away a child's father, and the love of my life," Cagle said. "His stupid act took away a life."More >
"He took away a child's father, and the love of my life," Cagle said. "His stupid act took away a life."More >
Five Kennesaw State University cheerleaders who took a knee during the national anthem at a previous game were not on the field for the anthem in Saturday's homecoming contest.More >
Five Kennesaw State University cheerleaders who took a knee during the national anthem at a previous game were not on the field for the anthem in Saturday's homecoming contest.More >
An Atlanta public school teacher has been arrested and is facing charges for allegedly hitting a student at the school.More >
An Atlanta public school teacher has been arrested and is facing charges for allegedly hitting a student at the school.More >
He campaigned and won vowing to shake up Washington. Now, President Donald Trump is again breaking with tradition on a more personal matter: keeping a pet at the White House.More >
He campaigned and won vowing to shake up Washington. Now, President Donald Trump is again breaking with tradition on a more personal matter: keeping a pet at the White House.More >