KSU cheerleaders not on field for anthem during homecoming game, told not to talk to media

Five Kennesaw State University women cheerleaders who took a knee during the national anthem at a previous game were not on the field for the anthem in Saturday's homecoming contest.

The school's men cheerleaders were on the field during the national anthem.

The cheerleaders were previously told they would have to kneel out of sight and in a tunnel.

"I think those five cheerleaders should be kicked off the squad," says Shannon McKenzie, the parent of a football player.

"You're stopping somebody from their freedom of speech. The cheerleaders also stated it was not going against the American flag or the military," says Kappa Alpha President Emaeus Thomas.

CBS46 spoke with some of those cheerleaders Saturday, but they wouldn't go on camera, saying their coach told them not to speak with the media. So CBS46 confronted that coach, who declined to comment.

Students say they have even more questions after our CBS46 investigative team discovered exchanges between a state representative and the Cobb County Sheriff saying, "during a recent conversation, [KSU President Sam Olens] assured me that this will not happen again."

Olens previously said, in part, "in hindsight, I regret how the events over the past two weeks have unfolded and admit that the circumstances could have been handled better."

CBS46 also couldn't find any protesters at the game.

