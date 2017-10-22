Man in custody following fatal shooting in SW Atlanta

A man is dead after being shot several times on Atlanta's southwest side late Saturday night.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Ira and Eugenia streets.

The suspect, identified as 24 year-old Anteria Gordon, has been arrested and is being charged with murder and aggravated assault.

The victim is only described as a man in his early-to-mid twenties.

If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.