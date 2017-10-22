Guests evacuated during fire at Gwinnett County hotel

As many as 40 occupants of a Gwinnett County hotel were evacuated during a fire at the facility early Sunday morning.

Crews were called to the fire around 3:20 a.m. at the WTL Extended Stay on Oakbrook Parkway in Norcross.

The fire started in one of the second story guest rooms and spread to two adjacent rooms. Investigators say the fire started after a guest left a candle on top of a cardboard pizza box and that ignited the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

Occupants were allowed back in around 5:15 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.