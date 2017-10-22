Guests evacuated during fire at Gwinnett County hotel

As many as 40 occupants of a Gwinnett County hotel were evacuated during a fire at the facility early Sunday morning.More >
As many as 40 occupants of a Gwinnett County hotel were evacuated during a fire at the facility early Sunday morning.More >
A woman who led police on a high-speed chase while her two young children were in the vehicle has been arrested.More >
A woman who led police on a high-speed chase while her two young children were in the vehicle has been arrested.More >
A county manager is off the job and on suspension following accusations of using a racial slur when referring to another colleague.More >
A county manager is off the job and on suspension following accusations of using a racial slur when referring to another colleague.More >
Police are searching for black male who attempted to rob a Wells Fargo on Buford Highway in Norcross.More >
Police are searching for black male who attempted to rob a Wells Fargo on Buford Highway in Norcross.More >
The parents of a man shot and killed outside a popular nightclub want answers. They're frustrated and want to know why their son had to die.More >
The parents of a man shot and killed outside a popular nightclub want answers. They're frustrated and want to know why their son had to die.More >
Five Kennesaw State University cheerleaders who took a knee during the national anthem at a previous game were not on the field for the anthem in Saturday's homecoming contest.More >
Five Kennesaw State University cheerleaders who took a knee during the national anthem at a previous game were not on the field for the anthem in Saturday's homecoming contest.More >
New body cam footage has been released which shows the moments after a Florida man shot and killed his mother’s friend for flirting with his imaginary girlfriend.More >
New body cam footage has been released which shows the moments after a Florida man shot and killed his mother’s friend for flirting with his imaginary girlfriend.More >
"He took away a child's father, and the love of my life," Cagle said. "His stupid act took away a life."More >
"He took away a child's father, and the love of my life," Cagle said. "His stupid act took away a life."More >
An Atlanta public school teacher has been arrested and is facing charges for allegedly hitting a student at the school.More >
An Atlanta public school teacher has been arrested and is facing charges for allegedly hitting a student at the school.More >
He campaigned and won vowing to shake up Washington. Now, President Donald Trump is again breaking with tradition on a more personal matter: keeping a pet at the White House.More >
He campaigned and won vowing to shake up Washington. Now, President Donald Trump is again breaking with tradition on a more personal matter: keeping a pet at the White House.More >