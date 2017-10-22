Woman accused of bilking over $750,000 from Gordon County business

An employee has been arrested and is facing over 100 counts of fraud after allegedly embezzling over $750,000 from a Gordon County flooring business.

The Calhoun Police Department says 54 year-old Debora Busby of Fairmount has been charged with fifty-one counts of financial transaction card fraud, and fifty-one counts of identity fraud after it was discovered she had used her position at Mohawk Industries to scam the company out of three-quarters of a million dollars.

“It is alleged that Busby had taken approximately $766,000.00 over a three year span, and used the money to pay personal bills, take lavish vacations and purchase various items for personal use.” Calhoun County Police Captain Tony Pyle said in a press release.

The arrest was a result of a four-month investigation.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.