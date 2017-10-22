North Georgia girl invited to White House after penning President letter

Mackenzie Kroger, a 7 year-old girl from Calhoun, will be visiting the White House after a letter she wrote to President Donald Trump made its way to Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

Sanders read the letter aloud during a White House press briefing on Friday.

In the letter, Kroger wrote:

"Dear President Trump, I'm writing to tell you how much I appreciate all you're doing. I think you're an awesome President. In fact, I voted for you in my school election. My mom is bringing me to D.C. on spring break this year, and I'm very excited. I've never been there before, and I can't wait to see everything.

I am most excited to see the White House. My mom said we have to write someone to ask to come in, and I hope we can. I know you're a busy man, but if you could meet me, or at least see your office, it would make my day. And I would love to shake your hand.

You're our leader, a hero, and a great man, and I can't wait to see you and help make America great again. Sincerely, Mackenzie, you're biggest fan.

P.S. If you would like, I can bring something to eat when I come. I've always heard food brings people together."

Sanders says she read the letter to President Trump and he invited Kroger to the White House during Spring Break of 2018. She's also been invited to have lunch at the Navy Mess Hall in the West Wing of the White House.

7 y/o Mackenzie Kroger will visit the White House after penning President Trump a heartfelt letter. https://t.co/VPDSfROSeh pic.twitter.com/vij8UlSdZz — CBS46 (@cbs46) October 22, 2017

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.