North Georgia girl invited to White House after penning President letter

Five Kennesaw State University cheerleaders who took a knee during the national anthem at a previous game were not on the field for the anthem in Saturday's homecoming contest.More >
New body cam footage has been released which shows the moments after a Florida man shot and killed his mother’s friend for flirting with his imaginary girlfriend.More >
"He took away a child's father, and the love of my life," Cagle said. "His stupid act took away a life."More >
An Atlanta public school teacher has been arrested and is facing charges for allegedly hitting a student at the school.More >
He campaigned and won vowing to shake up Washington. Now, President Donald Trump is again breaking with tradition on a more personal matter: keeping a pet at the White House.More >
