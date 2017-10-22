Family uninjured after fire rips through Lithonia home

Five people made it out unharmed after fire ripped through their DeKalb County home early Sunday morning.

Three adults and two children were inside the home on the 3400 block of Great Meadows Road in Lithonia when the fire started.

No word on what caused the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting the five people displaced.

