Family uninjured after fire rips through Lithonia home

Five people made it out unharmed after fire ripped through their DeKalb County home early Sunday morning.More >
According to the Atlanta Police Department, the body of a missing man was found on Friday.More >
School district officials ordered crossing guards to arrive at their posts a half-hour earlier each school day, following Wednesday's pre-dawn hit-and-run accident that left a 4-year-old girl dead.More >
Experts at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are sharing their knowledge with others in their fields. But the crime scene specialists they are helping aren't from their agency -- or even this country.More >
Police are trying to track down the driver of a car that struck and killed a 4-year-old DeKalb County girl as she walked to school with family members.More >
Five Kennesaw State University cheerleaders who took a knee during the national anthem at a previous game were not on the field for the anthem in Saturday's homecoming contest.More >
New body cam footage has been released which shows the moments after a Florida man shot and killed his mother’s friend for flirting with his imaginary girlfriend.More >
"He took away a child's father, and the love of my life," Cagle said. "His stupid act took away a life."More >
An Atlanta public school teacher has been arrested and is facing charges for allegedly hitting a student at the school.More >
He campaigned and won vowing to shake up Washington. Now, President Donald Trump is again breaking with tradition on a more personal matter: keeping a pet at the White House.More >
