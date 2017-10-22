Charlotte councilwoman compares President Trump to Adolph Hitler - CBS46 News

Charlotte councilwoman compares President Trump to Adolph Hitler

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: City of Charlotte Source: City of Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, NC (CBS46) -

A woman serving on the Charlotte, N.C. city council is in hot water after likening President Donald Trump's administration to the reign of Adolph Hitler.

LaWana Mayfield, who is also the first openly gay candidate to ever win a Charlotte city council race, tweeted a statement saying ""For All who read about Hitler you are Now Living how he reigned in #45." She also included the hashtags: #DraftDodger #ClinicalSociopath #ASKAboutYemen and #IdiotinChief.

Social Media Reaction

Several people commented on her tweet, both in favor and against.

A Democrat, Mayfield was elected to the council in 2011. In 2014, Mayfield was awarded the David Bohnett LGBT Leadership Fellowship and completed the Harvard Kennedy School of Government program.

No word on if she'll face disciplinary measures.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46