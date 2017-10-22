Mattie's Call issued for missing Atlanta man

Police are searching for a missing Atlanta man who was last seen leaving his assisted care facility on Friday.

Gale Peterson, 72, checked himself out of the home on 2900 Pharr Court South at around 3:30 p.m. and hasn't been seen since.

Peterson is described as a white male, standing about 5'9" tall and weighing about 170 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black, button-down shirt.

If you have any information on Peterson's whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department at 404-546-4235.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.