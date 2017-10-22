Pedestrian struck and killed along GA 400

The northbound lanes of Georgia 400 were closed for several hours after a pedestrian was struck and killed while walking along the highway late Saturday night.

The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety responded to the crash scene on highway near Haynes Bridge Road shortly before midnight. They believe the victim was hit by two vehicles. One of the drivers stopped while the other did not.

It is unclear why the pedestrian was walking along the roadway.

No word on charges.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.