20-year anniversary of disappearance of Levi's Call namesake

Sunday marks the 20 year anniversary of the disappearance of the namesake for Levi's Calls, which are issued when a child is reported missing in Georgia.

On October 22, 1997, 11 year-old Levi Frady was abducted as he was heading to his home on Little Mill Road in Forsyth County. His body was found the next day in the Dawson Forest Wildlife Management Area in Dawson County.

Shortly after the incident, local law enforcement and Georgia broadcasters teamed up to create Georgia's version of the Amber Alert and named it after Frady, calling it a Levi's Call.

According to the GBI, a Levi's Call is an investigative tool that can be activated only by local law enforcement agencies through a request to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Police have still not found his killer but did develop profiles of two potential witnesses back in 1997 that were never interviewed. The first witness was described as a white male in his late 50's, with a scruffy, gray beard. He was wearing a faded blue baseball cap.

The other witness is described as a white male, 45 to 55 years of age, clean shaven, 6'0" to 6'1" tall, slim build with white or gray hair. He was driving a 1980 to 1985 medium blue Toyota, 2-wheel drive, pick-up truck with a white camper shell over the bed of the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the murder of Levi Frady or on the identity of the potential witnesses is asked to contact the GBI office in Cleveland at 706-348-4866.

