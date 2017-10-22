20-year anniversary of discovery of body of Levi's Call namesake

Monday marks the 20 year anniversary of the discovery of the body of Levi Frady, the namesake for Levi's Calls, which are issued when a child is reported missing in Georgia.

On October 22, 1997, 11 year-old Levi Frady was abducted as he was heading to his home in Forsyth County. His bike was found on on Little Mill Road. His body was found the next day in the Dawson Forest Wildlife Management Area in Dawson County.

"As a husband and a father it makes me feel terrible that we haven’t brought somebody to justice yet because somebody needs to be held responsible," said Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman, who was a lieutenant with the department 20 years ago. "It pretty much rocked this community and I think it still rocks it to this day, I know it affects each and every one of us that that have worked on this case.”

Shortly after the incident, local law enforcement and Georgia broadcasters teamed up to create Georgia's version of the Amber Alert and named it after Frady, calling it a Levi's Call.

According to the GBI, a Levi's Call is an investigative tool that can be activated only by local law enforcement agencies through a request to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Police have still not found his killer but did develop profiles of two potential witnesses back in 1997 that were never interviewed. The first witness was described as a white male in his late 50's, with a scruffy, gray beard. He was wearing a faded blue baseball cap.

The other witness is described as a white male, 45 to 55 years of age, clean shaven, 6'0" to 6'1" tall, slim build with white or gray hair. He was driving a 1980 to 1985 medium blue Toyota, 2-wheel drive, pick-up truck with a white camper shell over the bed of the vehicle.

Investigators urge anyone with information to come forward.

"If you think you know something, if you’ve overheard conversations no matter how small or trivial you think it may be don’t be afraid to pick up the phone and call us," said GBI Agent Bahan Rich.

There are details about the case authorities are keeping close to the vest as continue to try to find the killer.

"There's going to be certain things that only the person who did it is going to know and we’re still hopeful that we will see that day and we will find that person and when we do we’re going to make sure that we do right by Levi and his family," said Rich.

Anyone with information on the murder of Levi Frady or on the identity of the potential witnesses is asked to contact the GBI office in Cleveland at 706-348-4866.

