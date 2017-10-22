Marietta schools bus driver on leave following incident with two students

A bus driver for Marietta City Schools is on administrative leave after an incident involving two students on Friday.

The school system says some sort of conflict occurred between the bus driver and two students aboard the bus. No word on what actually happened but the Marietta Police Department was called in to investigate.

The bus driver was placed on administrative leave as the incident is investigated.

