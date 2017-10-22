Man pleads guilty in $1.4 million scheme to defraud Staples

BOSTON (AP) - A Georgia man faces prison after admitting to his role in a scheme to defraud Massachusetts-based Staples Inc. out of more than $1.4 million.

The U.S. Attorney's office says Layne Gosnell pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud. He faces up to 20 years in prison when he's sentenced in January.

Investigators say Gosnell, a co-conspirator and others created more than 1,100 Staples rewards accounts, often using fictitious information. His co-conspirator used a computer script to query a Staples website and seek unclaimed customer loyalty rewards for purchases he didn't make.

Prosecutors say the duo used the rewards to buy merchandise at Staples retail locations throughout the United States and sold much of the merchandise on eBay.

Staples is based in Framingham.

