Utah mom jailed in Cherokee County, charged with murder of infant son

A Utah woman is jailed in Cherokee County and is charged with murder in the death of her infant son.

Maria Elena Sullivan, 26, was arrested after being recognized by officials when she was seeking medical treatment at an area hospital. She's charged with one count of murder and three counts of child abuse along with her boyfriend, 21 year-old Dylan James Kitzmiller.

The 13 day-old boy was dehydrated and had lost weight since birth in addition to suffering a number of other injuries, according to the Utah State Medical Examiner, including a fractured arm, a broken rib and an injured spinal cord.

According to the Deseret News in Utah, Kitzmiller was arrested on Friday.

The boy was dehydrated and had lost weight since birth in addition to suffering a number of other injuries, according to the Utah State Medical Examiner, including a fractured arm, a broken rib and an injured spinal cord, charges state.

"What was reported was that the child was moaning, and then he started to gasp for breath, and it was presented like this happened all of a sudden," said Sam Gill, Salt Lake City District Attorney.

Police don't believe Sullivan caused any of the baby's injuries but they suspect she was aware and never reported the abuse.

No word yet on when she'll be extradited back to Utah.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.