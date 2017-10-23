Shots fired after suspect threatens officer with machete

A man is behind bars after he allegedly threatened a Fulton County Police officer with a machete at a home in College Park Sunday night.

The department says the officer was responding to a domestic situation around 6:30 p.m. on the 4100 block of Roosevelt Highway near Welcome All Road when the suspect approached him with the machete.

The officer shot at the man but did not hit him. The man was then arrested.

His identity has not been released.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.