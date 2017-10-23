Suspects rob victims of cash, phones at massage parlor

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of two men accused of robbing employees and customers of a local massage parlor at gunpoint.More >
Police searching for a missing Atlanta man who was last seen leaving his assisted care facility on Friday have found him.More >
The northbound lanes of Georgia 400 were closed for several hours after a pedestrian was struck and killed while walking along the highway late Saturday night.More >
A man is behind bars after he allegedly threatened a Fulton County Police officer with a machete at a home in College Park Sunday night.More >
A man is dead after being shot several times on Atlanta's southwest side late Saturday night.More >
A Utah woman is jailed in Cherokee County and is charged with murder in the death of her infant son.More >
Mackenzie Kroger, a 7 year-old girl from Calhoun, will be visiting the White House after a letter she wrote to President Donald Trump made its way to Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.More >
