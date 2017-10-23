Handguns stolen from vehicles in Cartersville

Police are searching for three suspects accused of breaking into several vehicles and stealing guns and other items.

The thefts occurred inside the Wingfoot Park subdivision in Cartersville on October 20. The suspects are also accused of stealing a blue 2011 Ford F150 pickup truck and were also caught on surveillance camera burglarizing a local convenience store, all on the same day.

The suspects were last seen in a dark-colored, 4-door Chrysler 200.

If you recognize any of the men in the pictures below or have any information on the thefts, you're asked to contact Cartersville Police at 770-606-6990.

