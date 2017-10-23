Atlanta United to host their first ever MLS playoff game

The Atlanta United will play in their first ever MLS playoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium when they play host to the Columbus Crew on Thursday.

In a game that saw the United set the record for attendance, Atlanta drew 2-2 with Toronto FC to clinch the knockout round home playoff game. They would have had a bye week if they would have won the game outright.

Toronto FC also set a record for most points in a single season with 69 as they broke the previous record by the L.A. Galaxy in 1998. Atlanta finished the regular season with 55 points.

The Columbus Crew were just one point behind Atlanta with 54 points but actually had more wins on the season.

Thursday's game kicks off at 7 p.m. and will be televised nationally on ESPN2. The winner will advance to the conference semifinals.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.