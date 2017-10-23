Top 20 Most Uneducated Cities in Georgia

Although home to many colleges and universities, a recent Washington Post survey found that Georgia is the 13th most uneducated state in the nation and also has the 11th lowest average IQ.

Popular website roadsnacks.net ranked the most uneducated cities in the state of Georgia, based on the population, most adults without a high school diploma and most teenagers who have dropped out of high school.

Take a look at the most uneducated cities in the state of Georgia.

