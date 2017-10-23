Car hauler gets stuck under bridge in Fairburn - CBS46 News

Car hauler gets stuck under bridge in Fairburn

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
(Source: Fairburn Police Department) (Source: Fairburn Police Department)
FAIRBURN, GA (CBS46) -

A car hauler has gotten stuck under a bridge in Fairburn.

The Fairburn Police Department sent out a photo of the car hauler stuck under the Highway 92 underpass in downtown Fairburn, adding that the road will be closed for a while.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46