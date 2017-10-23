Car hauler gets stuck under bridge in Fairburn

A car hauler has gotten stuck under a bridge in Fairburn.More >
Police searching for a missing Atlanta man who was last seen leaving his assisted care facility on Friday have found him.More >
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of two men accused of robbing employees and customers of a local massage parlor at gunpoint.More >
The northbound lanes of Georgia 400 were closed for several hours after a pedestrian was struck and killed while walking along the highway late Saturday night.More >
A man is behind bars after he allegedly threatened a Fulton County Police officer with a machete at a home in College Park Sunday night.More >
A Washington Post survey found that Georgia is the 13th most uneducated state in the nation and also has the 11th lowest average IQ. Check out the most uneducated cities in the state!More >
A Utah woman is jailed in Cherokee County and is charged with murder in the death of her infant son.More >
The northbound lanes of Georgia 400 were closed for several hours after a pedestrian was struck and killed while walking along the highway late Saturday night.More >
A North College Hill mother faced a judge Monday after police say she tied a brown plastic bag over her 2-year-old daughter's head for a half hour.More >
