Be sure that used car is not a flood-damaged car

Hurricane Harvey damaged up to one million cars and trucks, according to industry estimates. Many of those cars are being repaired and some are already on used car lots, with more on the way. Better Call Harry has advice on how to tell if that car you're thinking about buying has been through a flood.More >
Hurricane Harvey damaged up to one million cars and trucks, according to industry estimates. Many of those cars are being repaired and some are already on used car lots, with more on the way. Better Call Harry has advice on how to tell if that car you're thinking about buying has been through a flood.More >
If you ever get a check in the mail from a lender offering to help pay your bills, do not cash it! What most people don't realize is that if you cash the check, you are agreeing to a high-interest loan.More >
If you ever get a check in the mail from a lender offering to help pay your bills, do not cash it! What most people don't realize is that if you cash the check, you are agreeing to a high-interest loan.More >
What do you do when you buy a car and the dealership doesn't process the paperwork for your tag?More >
What do you do when you buy a car and the dealership doesn't process the paperwork for your tag?More >
Scammers have hijacked the Better Business Bureau's name and logo in an attempt to steal your personal information.More >
Scammers have hijacked the Better Business Bureau's name and logo in an attempt to steal your personal information.More >
Better Call Harry has the story of a Peachtree City family who lost tens of thousands of dollars after they paid their contractor cash for a renovation and he allegedly walked off the job.More >
Better Call Harry has the story of a Peachtree City family who lost tens of thousands of dollars after they paid their contractor cash for a renovation and he allegedly walked off the job.More >
A North College Hill mother faced a judge Monday after police say she tied a brown plastic bag over her 2-year-old daughter's head for a half hour.More >
A North College Hill mother faced a judge Monday after police say she tied a brown plastic bag over her 2-year-old daughter's head for a half hour.More >
There people were arrested Monday in connection to the choking death of a man in Clayton County.More >
There people were arrested Monday in connection to the choking death of a man in Clayton County.More >
A Washington Post survey found that Georgia is the 13th most uneducated state in the nation and also has the 11th lowest average IQ. Check out the most uneducated cities in the state!More >
A Washington Post survey found that Georgia is the 13th most uneducated state in the nation and also has the 11th lowest average IQ. Check out the most uneducated cities in the state!More >