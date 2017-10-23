Be sure that used car is not a flood-damaged car - CBS46 News

Be sure that used car is not a flood-damaged car

Posted: Updated:
By Harry Samler, CBS46 Investigative Reporter
Posted by Phil Riley, Investigative Producer
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Hurricane Harvey damaged up to 1 million cars and trucks, according to industry estimates.

Many of those cars are being repaired and some are already on used car lots, with more on the way.

Better Call Harry has advice on how to tell if that car you're thinking about buying has been through a flood.

