New plans for Underground Atlanta will revitalize downtown community

The Underground Atlanta used to be an amazing and happening spot in the 70’s and 90’s, but since then it has become a nearly abandoned part of downtown Atlanta.

However, new plans show that apartments, retail, restaurants, and hotels are on the horizon.

Long-time residents of the city say “It’s in need of repair, it needs some attention.”

WRS Developers are trying to change that with a new plan to make the Underground more of an eat, live, and work community.

The company closed the deal with the city in late March 2017.

“When we looked at redeveloping Underground Atlanta and such a significant portion of South Downtown, we knew for us to succeed we must create community,” said Scott Smith, WRS, Inc. Partner, in a press release.

The plans show that Underground will soon get a facelift and began to look like downtown areas and cities such as Las Vegas, Seattle, and New York.

“That mission shapes this transformation and drives the need for an area that is welcoming, inclusive and caters to students, urban explorers, residents, businesses and local creatives.”

It’s a change that residents approve of because currently “there’s no downtown area where you can just walk outside and find everything you would need.”

The nine-acre site will transform four blocks.

“It would spice things up, places to go when you have people from out of town you can take them to the Underground because that’s what we used to do,” said one resident.

People are excited that soon this area will look like a real downtown.

“I definitely feel that adding the new area to downtown would give it a different flair.”

This will be a long-term project, and construction will start in phases.

But the key for the developers is that they don’t want this to be a tourist attraction, they want the Underground Atlanta to be a community.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

