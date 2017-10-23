New medical procedure is improving the lives of those with chronic knee pain

A new state of the art knee surgery is changing lives, and Atlanta is one of the first cities in the United States to offer it.More >
A new state of the art knee surgery is changing lives, and Atlanta is one of the first cities in the United States to offer it.More >
The Underground Atlanta used to be an amazing and happening spot in the 70’s and 90’s, but since then it has become a nearly abandoned part of downtown Atlanta.More >
The Underground Atlanta used to be an amazing and happening spot in the 70’s and 90’s, but since then it has become a nearly abandoned part of downtown Atlanta.More >
Police searching for a missing Atlanta man who was last seen leaving his assisted care facility on Friday have found him.More >
Police searching for a missing Atlanta man who was last seen leaving his assisted care facility on Friday have found him.More >
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of two men accused of robbing employees and customers of a local massage parlor at gunpoint.More >
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of two men accused of robbing employees and customers of a local massage parlor at gunpoint.More >
A Washington Post survey found that Georgia is the 13th most uneducated state in the nation and also has the 11th lowest average IQ. Check out the most uneducated cities in the state!More >
A Washington Post survey found that Georgia is the 13th most uneducated state in the nation and also has the 11th lowest average IQ. Check out the most uneducated cities in the state!More >
A Utah woman is jailed in Cherokee County and is charged with murder in the death of her infant son.More >
A Utah woman is jailed in Cherokee County and is charged with murder in the death of her infant son.More >
The northbound lanes of Georgia 400 were closed for several hours after a pedestrian was struck and killed while walking along the highway late Saturday night.More >
The northbound lanes of Georgia 400 were closed for several hours after a pedestrian was struck and killed while walking along the highway late Saturday night.More >