New medical procedure is improving the lives of those with chronic knee pain

A new state of the art knee surgery is changing lives, and Atlanta is one of the first cities in the United States to offer it.

Twenty-six-year-old Chelsea Cannon never thought she’d be able to bend her right knee.

“This took about six weeks,” said Cannon who had dealt with chronic knee pain for 12 years.

That pain started at age 14 when Cannon was injured playing basketball.

By the time she turned 16 she’d been through two knee surgeries.

“I did everything that you could. I’ve had cortisone shots to the point where I can’t have cortisone shots anymore. I did the Euflexxa and different gel injections to try to add some cushion. I’ve had so many different MRIs.”

But last year she was given hope through Dr. James Kercher at Peachtree Orthopedics and a newly FDA approved technology.

“It’s actually a way to re-grow cartilage using your own cells,” he said.

The procedure is called Maci.

Cannon was one of the first patients in the U.S. to have the life changing surgery.

“We take a sample from the knee. We sent it to the lab, take the individual cell, grow it, amplify it and place it back into this patch.”

Cannon spent the first six weeks after surgery using a therapy machine.

Now she’s on to more intense therapy.

While running on a treadmill she said “this is something I could probably do for a few minutes before the surgery and I feel like I can walk a lot further now.”

Just married last year, the surgery has Cannon exited for what’s to come.

“I want to be able to play with my kids one day. And we don’t plan on having them anytime soon, but one day we will and I want to help coach them or throw the football with them, or play soccer and I probably wouldn’t have been able to do that if this didn’t come around.”

