40's to return to Atlanta

If you've been looking for Fall, it has arrived! Colder temperatures will settle in to Atlanta through the rest of the month.

40's return

Through Oct. 23, Atlanta has only seen two 40-degree days this month, which is when the temperature is 49 degrees or colder. Atlanta typically has 10 total 40-degree-days each October.

Oct. 40-degree-days in Atlanta

This Year - 2

Average - 10

Most on Record - 22

Despite the low number of 40-degree-days so far, Atlanta will drop into the 40's or colder through the rest of the month, so by the time October is over, we'll be closer to our average number of 40-degree-days for the month.

The first 40-degree-day in Atlanta was Oct. 18 when the temperature dropped to 48 degrees. Atlanta typically has its first 40-degree-day on Oct. 5.

