6 high school students disciplined for sexual misconduct in Gwin - CBS46 News

6 high school students disciplined for sexual misconduct in Gwinnett County

Posted: Updated:
By Rodney Harris, Weather & Digital Content Producer
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

Six high school students in Gwinnett County could face suspension for what the district described as sexual misconduct.

A spokesperson with Gwinnett County Schools told CBS46 the students left Parkview High School, then returned to campus, although the spokesperson didn't specify what led to accusations of sexual misconduct.

The spokesperson says in these type of situations, students are typically suspended, pending a disciplinary panel.

The incident is a discipline issue, not a criminal one, according to the district spokesperson.

  Police: Mom arrested after photo shows plastic bag tied over toddler's head

    A North College Hill mother faced a judge Monday after police say she tied a brown plastic bag over her 2-year-old daughter's head for a half hour.

  3 arrested after man was choked to death in Clayton County

    There people were arrested Monday in connection to the choking death of a man in Clayton County.

  High school locked down after staff member attempts suicide

    Towers High School in Decatur was locked down Monday after a staff member attempted to commit suicide. The incident occurred during second period at the high school, according to a letter that was sent to parents from DeKalb County Schools. Officials say the Level 2 Lockdown meant there was no movement in the building. A school social worker and school public safety officials were on-site. Officials say 911 was also called for emergency assistance.
