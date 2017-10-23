6 high school students disciplined for sexual misconduct in Gwinnett County

Six high school students in Gwinnett County could face suspension for what the district described as sexual misconduct.

A spokesperson with Gwinnett County Schools told CBS46 the students left Parkview High School, then returned to campus, although the spokesperson didn't specify what led to accusations of sexual misconduct.

The spokesperson says in these type of situations, students are typically suspended, pending a disciplinary panel.

The incident is a discipline issue, not a criminal one, according to the district spokesperson.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.