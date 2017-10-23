Person critical after shooting in Stone Mountain - CBS46 News

Person critical after shooting in Stone Mountain

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
(Source: WGCL) (Source: WGCL)
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA (CBS46) -

A person is in critical condition following a shooting in Stone Mountain late Monday.

The shooting occurred in the 4800 block of Pinnacle Drive.

 A spokesperson with the DeKalb County Police Department did not provide additional details. 

Check back with CBS46.com for the latest developments on this story.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police: Mom arrested after photo shows plastic bag tied over toddler's head

    Police: Mom arrested after photo shows plastic bag tied over toddler's head

    Monday, October 23 2017 9:19 PM EDT2017-10-24 01:19:24 GMT
    The mother allegedly took this photo of her child with a plastic bag over her head. (Provided by North College Hill police)The mother allegedly took this photo of her child with a plastic bag over her head. (Provided by North College Hill police)

    A North College Hill mother faced a judge Monday after police say she tied a brown plastic bag over her 2-year-old daughter's head for a half hour.

    More >

    A North College Hill mother faced a judge Monday after police say she tied a brown plastic bag over her 2-year-old daughter's head for a half hour.

    More >

  • 3 arrested after man was choked to death in Clayton County

    3 arrested after man was choked to death in Clayton County

    Monday, October 23 2017 10:53 PM EDT2017-10-24 02:53:24 GMT
    Courtney (left), Cordelia (center) and Kindall Cherry (Source: Clayton County Sheriff's Office)Courtney (left), Cordelia (center) and Kindall Cherry (Source: Clayton County Sheriff's Office)

    There people were arrested Monday in connection to the choking death of a man in Clayton County.

    More >

    There people were arrested Monday in connection to the choking death of a man in Clayton County.

    More >

  • High school locked down after staff member attempts suicide

    High school locked down after staff member attempts suicide

    Monday, October 23 2017 11:19 PM EDT2017-10-24 03:19:54 GMT
    Towers High School in Decatur was locked down Monday after a staff member attempted to commit suicide. The incident occurred during second period at the high school, according to a letter that was sent to parents from DeKalb County Schools. Officials say the Level 2 Lockdown meant there was no movement in the building. A school social worker and school public safety officials were on-site. Officials say 911 was also called for emergency assistance. The safety and security of stude...More >
    Towers High School in Decatur was locked down Monday after a staff member attempted to commit suicide. The incident occurred during second period at the high school, according to a letter that was sent to parents from DeKalb County Schools. Officials say the Level 2 Lockdown meant there was no movement in the building. A school social worker and school public safety officials were on-site. Officials say 911 was also called for emergency assistance. The safety and security of stude...More >
    •   