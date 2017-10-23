Person critical after shooting in Stone Mountain

Officials say a woman was taken into custody after firing a weapon on post at Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield, which is about 240 miles southeast of Atlanta in Hinesville.More >
Officials say a woman was taken into custody after firing a weapon on post at Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield, which is about 240 miles southeast of Atlanta in Hinesville.More >
There people were arrested Monday in connection to the choking death of a man in Clayton County.More >
There people were arrested Monday in connection to the choking death of a man in Clayton County.More >
Police say a woman was hospitalized Thursday after a fight with her boyfriend that required her to flee from a vehicle.More >
Police say a woman was hospitalized Thursday after a fight with her boyfriend that required her to flee from a vehicle.More >
Five people made it out unharmed after fire ripped through their DeKalb County home early Sunday morning.More >
Five people made it out unharmed after fire ripped through their DeKalb County home early Sunday morning.More >
School district officials ordered crossing guards to arrive at their posts a half-hour earlier each school day, following Wednesday's pre-dawn hit-and-run accident that left a 4-year-old girl dead.More >
School district officials ordered crossing guards to arrive at their posts a half-hour earlier each school day, following Wednesday's pre-dawn hit-and-run accident that left a 4-year-old girl dead.More >
A North College Hill mother faced a judge Monday after police say she tied a brown plastic bag over her 2-year-old daughter's head for a half hour.More >
A North College Hill mother faced a judge Monday after police say she tied a brown plastic bag over her 2-year-old daughter's head for a half hour.More >
There people were arrested Monday in connection to the choking death of a man in Clayton County.More >
There people were arrested Monday in connection to the choking death of a man in Clayton County.More >
A Washington Post survey found that Georgia is the 13th most uneducated state in the nation and also has the 11th lowest average IQ. Check out the most uneducated cities in the state!More >
A Washington Post survey found that Georgia is the 13th most uneducated state in the nation and also has the 11th lowest average IQ. Check out the most uneducated cities in the state!More >