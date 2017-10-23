Person critical after shooting in Stone Mountain

Towers High School in Decatur was locked down Monday after a staff member attempted to commit suicide. The incident occurred during second period at the high school, according to a letter that was sent to parents from DeKalb County Schools. Officials say the Level 2 Lockdown meant there was no movement in the building. A school social worker and school public safety officials were on-site. Officials say 911 was also called for emergency assistance. The safety and security of stude...

More >